Jerome woman arrested on charges including felony injury to a child

The Jerome Police Department arrested Tawna D. Huttanus for allegedly stabbing a man in the side of the face and neck with a sharp knife, according to an probable affidavit. Huttanus is a third grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School, according to district officials.

On Sunday, Huttanus reportedly engaged in a verbal argument over custody of a child with an ex-boyfriend that turned physical.

An officer arrived on scene and found the ex-boyfriend in the passenger seat of a four-door sedan. The man was bleeding from his neck and told an officer, "She got me good."

Court documents say Huttanus was discovered holding a large kitchen knife and her and the ex-boyfriend's 2-month-old child. Officer were able to take the knife from Huttanus and separate her from her child.

The victim was taken St. Luke's in Jerome for medical treatment.

The superintendent of the Jerome School District tells KMVT that they can not confirm whether Huttanus is still employed with the school district.

Huttanus was arraigned on felony charges on Monday and according to online court records was released with house arrest. Her preliminary hearing is set for April 25 at 9:30 a.m.