Jerome woman facing drug trafficking charges in Twin Falls County

A woman is behind bars and facing charges of drug trafficking, after a traffic stop Tuesday morning in Twin Falls County.

Edith Ruelas is facing a felony methamphetamine trafficking charge, following a traffic stop just before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, when a deputy from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office pulled over a car for speeding.

The deputy smelled marijuana, and detained both the driver of the car, and Ruelas.

While searching the car, seven packages were found, and later tested positive for methamphetamine.

In all, about 7 and a half pounds of methamphetamine were found.

The driver of the car, a minor, did not have a license and was taken to Snake River Juvenile Detention Center, where he also faces charges of trafficking, and possession of marijuana.

Ruelas has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 27.