Jerome woman sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $660K in restitution

A Jerome woman was sentenced to a minimum of three years in prison and ordered to pay more than $660,000 in restitution after taking money from a dairy she worked at.

Stephanie D. Wells. 35, agreed to a plea deal in November, pleading guilty to five counts of grand theft.

On Tuesday, Senior District Judge John K. Butler sentenced Wells to a minimum of three years in prison, up to 14 years for one of the counts. Wells was ordered to pay $664,292.10 in restitution to victims, plus interest.

During the sentencing, parities agreed to a longer period of parole so Wells could work on paying back Box Canyon Dairy, court documents said. On the other four counts, Wells could serve 14 years per count, potentially severing an additional 56 years in prison or on parole.

Wells addressed the court and apologized to the families of the dairy, saying she wanted to make it right with the dairy and families.

Wells was the bookkeeper at Box Canyon Dairy in Wendell. As previously reported, the dairy owner contacted the Gooding County Sheriff’s office once he suspected the misuse of funds.