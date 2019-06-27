Jerome woman and two children taken to hospital after afternoon crash

A Jerome woman and two juvenile passengers were taken to the hospital after a crash Thursday afternoon near Lava Hot Springs in eastern Idaho.

Idaho State Police said they investigated a single-vehicle injury crash at about 3:43 p.m on eastbound US 30 at milepost 366, four miles west of Lava Hot Springs.

Lucretia Thomas, 77, of Jerome, was driving westbound on the highway in a 2011 Dodge Dakota pickup. Authorities said the truck went off the right shoulder, over corrected and lost control.

They then crossed the roadway and went off the left shoulder and then hit an embankment.

Thomas and one of her juvenile passengers were not wearing a seat belt. Another juvenile in the car was.

All three occupants were taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello by ground ambulance.

The right lane was blocked for about an hour and the crash is still under investigation.