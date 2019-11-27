Jerome woman takes plea deal in grand theft case

A Jerome woman has accepted a plea deal after taking thousands of dollars from a dairy where she worked as a bookkeeper.

Stephanie D. Wells, 34, changed her plea Tuesday in District Court in Gooding County. She pleaded guilty to five counts of grand theft, and the other charges are being dismissed, according to court records. She was initially charged with 19 counts of grand theft.

Through the plea deal, Wells could faces up to 14 years of probation for each count, jail and prison times are also open to recommendation when it comes to sentencing.

Wells may also have to pay upwards of $600,000 in restitution. Her sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 25.

Wells was the former bookkeeper at Box Canyon Dairy in Wendell. As previously reported, the dairy owner contacted the Gooding County Sheriff’s office once he suspected the misuse of funds.

He told a police detective that he found a $10,000 Box Canyon check made out to a construction company. Once he contacted the construction company, he learned the payment was for work done on Wells’ personal home located in Jerome.

He also found several checks were written by Wells and used to pay a Discover credit card. When searching the cabinets at the dairy office, he discovered a credit card receipt that had Wells' name on it.

The owner hired another accountant to investigate the missing money. They were able to show a police detective the transactions in a QuickBooks account that had been changed from Discover credit card payments to instead reflect bills being paid for Box Canyon Dairy.

Wells was charged in April. Online court records indicate some of the instances of theft dated back to December 2015.