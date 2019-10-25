Jerome woman turns 101

Tucked away in your average corner, of an average Jerome neighborhood, you'll find the story of a not so average person - Alma Jones.

101 year old Jerome resident, Alma Jones, pets her puppy princess alongside her caretaker Renee Franklin. (KMVT/KSVT)

Jones turns 101 on Friday, Oct. 25. She said her life up to this point can be summed up rather shortly.

"We'll it's always been great," Jones said.

She planted her Idaho roots on a farm near Shoshone, with her husband who has since passed. The farm and ranch life is one she said she misses. But that the town she lives in now, Jerome, has been one of the most friendly places she's been able to experience.

"Good churches, good schools, good people," Jones said.

And Alma's age, isn't the only thing that makes her unique, Renee Franklin, Alma's caretaker said.

"She can be the most frustrating and most ornery thing," Franklin said. "But those are the best people to take care of."

Alma still maintains a very active lifestyle, and enjoys spending time with the Red Hatters, a club that makes and fashions eccentric hats, according to Jones.

"They're beautiful hats, and a lot of the ladies make their own."

She also enjoys the frequent visits of her loving family, and of course, her puppy Princess.

"She's where all the action is," Jones said.

Franklin, Jones Caretaker, said Princess actually belongs to her but she keeps dog bowls at Jones's house and lets her stay with Jones.

"She always tells me before i go home." Franklin said. "You take care of my dog now!"

As to what's the secret to living past 100 years old, Jones said she's not sure.

"I haven't the slightest idea."

