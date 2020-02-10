Joe Biden downplays New Hampshire amid last-minute scramble

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his top backers are downplaying expectations on the eve of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign stop at Cilford Community Curch, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Gilford, N.H. (Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik/AP)

Biden said Monday more racially diverse states that come after New Hampshire are the key to the nomination.

Biden’s rivals for the nomination are looking to the Granite State for a springboard.

Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg are looking to build on their success in the Iowa caucuses.

Elizabeth Warren isn’t struggling like Joe Biden. But she isn’t soaring, like Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.

Instead, the Massachusetts senator finds herself relegated to the Democratic primary’s dangerous mushy middle, trying to convince voters she has a viable path to the nomination, even though that path is unclear.

Warren’s campaign has spent millions of dollars flexing organizational muscle throughout the country, but she’s lagging in her own backyard ahead of Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.

Warren’s standing has deeply frustrated her supporters and advisers, who have watched last summer’s surge stagnate. More struggles could hurt Warren’s fundraising.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump wants to cast a shadow over all Democrats as he heads to New Hampshire for a Monday evening rally.

New Hampshire is among a handful of states Trump believes he can flip in November after losing them in 2016.

