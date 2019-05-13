Join KMVT's Relay For Life team

Most everyone knows someone who's had cancer. This year KMVT is putting together a team to help support groundbreaking cancer research.

KMVT is inviting the public to consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society, joining a Relay For Life team or join KMVT's Team!

These annual events help raise awareness, honor cancer survivors and remember those who've lost their battle with cancer, all while raising money for groundbreaking cancer research, cancer patient programs all helping the American Cancer Society save lives.

This year's Relay For Live of Twin Falls event is Friday, May 17 from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Canyon Ridge High School track.

Let’s help change lives by supporting cancer research today.