Jordan to face Risch in Idaho's U.S. Senate race in November

Paulette Jordan won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

The former Idaho lawmaker and 2018 gubernatorial nominee will face incumbent Sen. Jim Risch, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary and will be heavily favored in November in conservative Idaho.

Risch chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and has been an avid supporter of President Donald Trump.

U.S. Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher also won their Republican primaries.

Simpson is seeking a 12th term while Fulcher is seeking a second.

They will be heavily favored in November. Idaho's 2020 primary became the state's first mail-in primary due to the coronavirus pandemic.