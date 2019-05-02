Judge accused of courthouse rape, sex assault takes leave

A judge in southeastern Washington charged with rape and other crimes which authorities say took place in the Asotin County Courthouse has taken administrative leave while his case proceeds.

An order signed by the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Washington says Scott D. Gallina will be off work until further notice.

The Lewiston Tribune reported Wednesday that Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst appointed Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey as temporary presiding judge for Asotin, Columbia and Garfield counties.

She also provided a list of judges from nearby counties who are authorized to perform judicial duties in southeastern Washington.

Gallina was arrested April 10 at the Asotin County courthouse on charges of second-degree rape, indecent liberties and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. He was released on bond the next day.

His attorney Carl Oreskovich says Gallina adamantly denies the charges.

Information from: Lewiston Tribune, http://www.lmtribune.com

