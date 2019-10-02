Judge hears argument in Ada County public records lawsuit

An Idaho judge says she agrees that fulfilling public records requests can put a big burden on governmental resources, but she expressed some skepticism about the number of completely redacted pages provided to four Boise-area journalists by Ada County officials this year.

Fourth District Judge Deborah Bail made the comments during a hearing on a lawsuit between the Idaho Press Club and Ada County Commissioners Wednesday afternoon.

In the lawsuit the Idaho Press Club and the four journalists contend county officials repeatedly violated the state’s Public Records Act by wrongly denying access to some documents, over-redacting others and otherwise mishandling public information requests.

In court Wednesday, Ada County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney James Dickinson said the judge has all the evidence she needs in the form of the un-redacted documents. Dickinson says some of the redacted documents require context to understand why they should be kept from release, but says he can’t discuss it in open court lest he reveal private protected information.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)