June is Men's Health Month

60 percent of men do not go to the doctor when they need to, even if they suspect they might have serious health issues. The average American man tends to die nearly five years earlier than the average American Woman.

This pandemic only magnifies why it is so important for men to focus on their health.

“We are dealing with a pandemic. And so now more than ever it’s important to be physically fit and what that means is really encompassing not only being physically fit but also being mentally fit and being able to deal with the strife that comes with a pandemic.” Said Dr. Ryan Melvin

Dr. Ryan Melvin explains there are simple exercises everyone can do on a daily basis right from your home no matter your fitness level including squats, push-ups and sit-ups.

Going in for yearly wellness visits, especially after the age of 40, is critical because are many issues that can be addressed before they become a major problem.

Melvin said, “That would entail taking blood pressure, identifying any high blood pressure, abnormal vital signs. It would also entail you know any cancer screenings, or at least talking about cancer screenings. That sort of thing, there are a lot of benefits of seeing a physician once a year.”

It is well known that men are more likely to suffer heart attacks than women with cholesterol being a factor. Red meat, like steak, is packed with cholesterol, so men’s diets are also essential. Doctor Ron Larsen explains when eating a meal don’t only focus on meat and potatoes, and think about splitting your plate in half.

“Half of your plate, make it for fruits and vegetables, and if you don’t just push everything over to one side and remind yourself the half that you’re missing. Pay attention.” Said Dr. Ron Larsen

Washing your hands often if also important, especially after entering building, and have sanitizer in your car for when you are out. While the coronavirus has put the focus on hygiene, such as washing hands and covering your cough. Those simple concepts have been taught to us by our mother’s for generations.

Larsen added “We heard go wash your hands before we ate, our mothers were pretty smart darn it! We just need to remember those echoes in our brain”

Now, there’s truth to the old saying, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” It’s far easier to treat health problems when they’re detected early than it is to try to tackle them after they’ve become major life-altering issues, especially in these times of uncertainty.

“Those are the things that we want men to keep in mind this month, because we need to be around. We’re worth it. We need to be around for our families, for our loved ones, so we can enjoy things as some of this uncertainty goes away.” Said Larsen.

