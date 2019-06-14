June marks Men's Health Month

Men’s Health Month is celebrated across the country in June with screenings, health fairs, education and outreach.

On average, men die five years younger than women. Men are also less likely to be insured than women.

A St. Luke’s doctor tells us that a lot of times, it has to do with pride.

Men feel like they're fine and only go to the doctor when extremely sick, but regular checkups are just as important. And it's not just physical health they should be focusing on, but also their sexual, emotional, and mental health as well.

“It sort of gets into behavioral health which is a big part of men’s health,” said Dr. Brian Fortuin, internist. “Men are not very good at seeking help with behavioral health and this patient said ‘Gosh, I just don't want to fish anymore.’ It's interesting because a lot of times a woman will come in, 'I’m depressed, I feel sad,’ while a man comes in, ‘I don't want to fish.’ Same disorder different representation.”

Loved ones can do their part by supporting the men in their life, encouraging them to get a physical and also "get physical."

Breaking down the macho stereotype will help many males get diagnosed early with treatable and preventable diseases before it's too late.