Jury deliberates in Frazee trial

Monday morning the jury heard closing arguments for a Colorado man accused of killing his finacee.

KMVT's Kelsey Souto was in the courtroom listening to the prosecution and deferense give their final statements before the jury was set to deliberate. Monday marks the 11th day of the trial.

The prosecution gave closing arguments starting at about 9 a.m., outlining a timeline of events as presented by witnesses during the trial. Beth Reed said Kelsey Berreth was planning for a future, for preparing a Thanksgiving dinner while they believe Patrick Frazee had been plotting her murder for months.

The prosecution pointed to DNA evidence from blood splatters found throughout Berreth's home, indicating a violent death.

Prior to closing arguments the court gave the jury instructions, emphasizing the importance of weighting all the evidence and that Frazee is innocent until proven guilty. If the jury could not come to a conclusion of first degree murder, they could consider a lesser offence like second degree murder or manslaughter.

The defense gave their closing arguments beginning at 10:15 a.m. The defense attempted to poke holes in testimony presented by Krystal Lee, saying her timeline was made up. They say the timeline was crafted to fit Lee's testimony.

Public Defender Adam Steigerwald said if the timeline is wrong, that's where the whole thing comes tumbling down.

They say there is no image of Frazee going into Berreth's home with a baseball bat or going in with a tote. There is no image of Patrick with a drop of blood. If Lee's testimony is true, why is there no evidence on any of Frazee's clothes with DNA or blood.

The defense also notes, there is no evidence of Lee coming or going from Berreth's home. They also asked why Lee's DNA wasn't found anywhere.

Judge Scott Sells said the court selected 16 jurors, but only 12 would deliberate. The jury was dismissed at 11:15 a.m.

If there is no verdict by 5 p.m. Monday,the jury will be dismissed and resume Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.