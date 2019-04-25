Jury finds former day care owner guilty of misdemeanor injury to child

A jury found a Kimberly woman guilty of misdemeanor injury to a child after a child was found sleeping on the sidewalk outside her daycare.

On the second day of a jury trial, the jurors reached a unanimous verdict after deliberating for more than two hours. Former in-home daycare owner Brandi Olsen was found not guilty of a felony injury to a child charge, but found guilty of a misdemeanor.

Her sentencing date is slated for June 17 at 1:30 p.m.

On Aug. 2, Kimberly-Hansen police officers responded to a call at 10:30 at night about a toddler boy sleeping outside of a home with a blanket.

The boy was under the care of Sunset Child Care, which was a 24-hour, in-home day care service located on Sunset Lane.

After further investigation, Kimberly-Hansen Police said the conditions of house and the lack of supervision warranted the children to be removed.

After the incident, the state revoked Olsen's child care license.