Jury finds former day care owner guilty of misdemeanor injury to child

File photo of Brandi Olsen in court
By  | 
Posted:

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A jury found a Kimberly woman guilty of misdemeanor injury to a child after a child was found sleeping on the sidewalk outside her daycare.

On the second day of a jury trial, the jurors reached a unanimous verdict after deliberating for more than two hours. Former in-home daycare owner Brandi Olsen was found not guilty of a felony injury to a child charge, but found guilty of a misdemeanor.

Her sentencing date is slated for June 17 at 1:30 p.m.

On Aug. 2, Kimberly-Hansen police officers responded to a call at 10:30 at night about a toddler boy sleeping outside of a home with a blanket.

The boy was under the care of Sunset Child Care, which was a 24-hour, in-home day care service located on Sunset Lane.

After further investigation, Kimberly-Hansen Police said the conditions of house and the lack of supervision warranted the children to be removed.

After the incident, the state revoked Olsen's child care license.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus