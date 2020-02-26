A jury has been selected for a Magic Valley man facing multiple felony charges, including first degree murder, in relation to the death of an infant.

Jury selected for first degree infant murder case (KMVT/KSVT)

Joshua Molina was accused of the murder of his girlfriend's child in March of 2018.

Court documents show the charges came after Molina and his girlfriend Amanda Dunlap brought Dunlap's infant daughter to the hospital with injuries of broken bones, cracked ribs and a cracked skull that lead to her death.

A pediatrician then told police they think the injuries were from non-accidental blunt-force trauma.

A jury for Molina's trial was selected Tuesday and the trial is underway this week.