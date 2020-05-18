KMVT chief meteorologist waits for early morning haircut as Idaho barbershops, salons reopen

Stage two of reopening Idaho started off with a bang Saturday morning at 12:01, with one Twin Falls business more than a little excited to be able to reopen.

KMVT's Chief Meteorologist Eric Brill joined others in lining up for an early morning haircut Saturday as barbershops and salons across Idaho were allowed to reopen at 12:01 a.m. as part of the governor's Stage 2 plan. (Source: KMVT/Eric Brill)

KMVT’s Chief Meteorologist Eric Brill, who was in desperate need of a haircut, went to the barbershop at Gehrig, Dale and Company, for their midnight madness haircut event.

He did a Facebook Live while there, saying he was the 49th person in line to get a haircut, and there were dozens of cars there in the early morning hour, but they were taking social distancing seriously.

“Pretty cool to see this,” Brill said. “Obviously places are slowly but surely starting to open up. I know that Stan said when he was inside, he's going to make sure he takes the social distancing stuff as seriously as possible, as far as people, you can come and wear a mask and whatnot, get a haircut. But the fact that you have 49 people who are waiting to get inside and get a haircut, that speaks volumes as to how many people are looking to get that done. As I said it's about a two and a half hour wait to get a haircut, but when you've been waiting over two months to do it, all of a sudden 2.5 hours doesn't sound too bad.”

Brill did end up getting his hair cut at about 4:30 a.m.

