KMVT wins 19 Idaho Press Club Awards

KMVT News Weather and Sports staff won 19 awards from the Idaho Press Club. The Idaho Press Club “Best of 2019” Excellence in Journalism awards were announced April 25 online.

Check out the list of winners below and watch the attached stories.

All but the bottom two listed are Division B awards.

GENERAL NEWS REPORT – TV

1- Garrett Hottle – KMVT – “Wild Horse Gather”

2- Elenee Dao – KMVT – “Pool Hall and bar consider going smoke-free”

SPOT NEWS REPORT – TV

1- Garrett Hottle – KMVT – “Social media threat cancels classes at Twin Falls High School”

BEST LIVE SHOT – TV

1 - Garrett Hottle – KMVT – “Cold weather impact on crops”

WATCHDOG/ INVESTIGATIVE REPORT – TV

2 - Garrett Hottle – KMVT – “Multiple dead animals found at ‘dumping site’ in Cassia County”

SERIOUS FEATURE REPORT – TV

2 - Garrett Hottle – KMVT – “Biologist, researchers train dogs to detect wildlife disease”

3 - Kelsey Souto – KMVT – “Race against Time”

LIGHT FEATURE REPORT – TV

1- Ricardo Coronado – KMVT – “Cricket Farm”

SPORTS NEWS STORY --TV

1- Brittany Cooper – KMVT – “Boise State shocks Florida State following stressful week”

WEATHERCAST – TV

1- Ryan Dennis – KMVT – “Black Friday Snow”

OUTDOOR / ENVIRONMENT REPORT – TV

1- Garrett Hottle – KMVT – “Artifacts discovered in Idaho offer earliest evidence of people in North America”

2- Ricardo Coronado – KMVT – “Timely operations to clip steelhead fins”

CONSUMER REPORT – TV

2- Garrett Hottle – KMVT – “Dark web seminar reveals how passwords may be for sale”

EDUCATION REPORTING– TV

1- Brittany Cooper – KMVT – “Autism doesn’t deter basketball manager from fulfilling duties”

2- Elizabeth Hadley – KMVT – “It only takes one person to make a difference”

ELECTION REPORTING– TV

1 - Garrett Hottle – KMVT – “Ketchum voters to decide on fire station in November”

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR – TV

2 - Elizabeth Hadley – KMVT

SPECIAL COVERAGE

3 - Kelsey Souto, Kade Atwood – KMVT – “Justice for Kelsey”