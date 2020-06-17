KMVT working on Burley transmitter, see ways to watch the news

KMVT is experience some technical difficulties at the Burley transmitter site, which is impacting viewers in that area.

The station engineer believes there is an issue with the transmission line or antenna array itself. The issue could take a few days to resolve.

Viewers can watch KMVT newscasts on CBS on the website's livestream.

KSVT Fox 14 News at 9 p.m. can be viewed here.

Viewers can also watch KMVT newscasts and select CBS programming through SBTV. SBTV also streams CBS shows as "Jeopartdy!", "Wheel of Fortune", "Dr. Phil", "25 Words or Less" and "TMZ" at their regularly scheduled times.

Click here to download the SBTV app:

Google Play store SBTV app

Apple Store SBTV app

Roku SBTV Plus channel

KMVT apologizes for any inconvenience. Putting You First, it's our goal to get this complicated issue fixed correctly, to limit future interruptions in programming.