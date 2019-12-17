Kaitlynn Ayers signs with Carroll College Softball

A Twin Falls High School senior is looking to the future as she officially signed with Carroll College Softball.

Katilynn Ayers has played varsity softball all four years of high school, and says she is excited to continue learning and growing at Carroll College in Helena, Montana.

Ayers says her favorite memory from high school are all of the bus rides to games, and spending time with her teammates, some of who she has been playing with since she was 11 years old.

Her coach commends her for her hard work and dedication to the game.

"I am very excited to start a new chapter, meet some new people, broaden my education and my softball abilities," Ayers said.

She will start playing with the team in the fall of 2020.