Cassia County names Teacher of the Year

One Cassia County teacher has been honored as teacher of the year for the entire school district.

Mrs. Heward was named the Cassia County Teacher of the year.

Kasey Heward teaches English at Declo High School and has been teaching there for 14 years.

She loves to teach freshman because she loves to watch them grow and mature throughout the year. The principal of Declo High School nominated her.

Kasey says she hopes she continues to grow as a teacher and help the students with whatever they need

"I'm excited, really think about how I can be better," Heward said. "I really think every teacher tries to be better, and so having this honor slash title attached, I really want to be an example and be more aware of how I can maybe influence or help other teachers, especially the new hires, new teachers that are coming on board."

By the way, Wednesday was the first day of school for Cassia County School District.