Keeping mail carriers in mind this season

People often think about how they can stay safe in the snow and ice during this time of year, but Idaho postal officials want people to keep them in mind as well.

This year they are asking residents across the state to help carriers by clearing snow and ice from around mailboxes and walkways. (Source: KMVT)

Last year, 50 Idaho postal carriers were injured from an unforeseen slip or fall.

Carriers make an average of more than 600 deliveries daily and will continue to do their best to deliver the mail, but when mailboxes and approaches to mailboxes are buried in snow and ice it can make it difficult for carriers to make deliveries safely.

This year they are asking residents across the state to help carriers by clearing snow and ice from around mailboxes and walkways.