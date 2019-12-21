Keeping you and your kids safe for the Christmas holiday

Whether you are traveling for the holiday, or staying close to home, the Christmas day can be a stressful time for children.

If you are traveling, try to keep your kids on a similar schedule to what you are used to, that includes meals and bed times.

It can be tempting for them to eat lots of sweets, but packing some healthy snacks for them will fill them up longer.

If you are staying close to home, make sure you watch your surroundings, and take note if there are any dangerous cords, or stairs.

“When you are going to other people’s homes, remember that those people’s homes might not be childproof like yours is,” said pediatrician Kimberly Hartrick with St. Luke’s. “So be sure to be on the lookout for dangers like unattended purses, unlocked cabinets, laundry, or cleaning products that might be out and available to kiddos, look out for stairs, and things like that.”

She reminds us to be flexible and try to go with the flow as much as possible over the holiday vacation.