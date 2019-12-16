Kelbie Standley signs with CSI to play volleyball

Canyon Ridge High School senior Kelbie Standley is officially going to become a College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagle.

Standley is excited that she gets to stay close to home, because she loves Twin Falls and all of her family and friends that are here.

She will also reunite with former teammate Brooklyn Weston.

Standley loved playing for Canyon Ridge, and will always remember the good times her and her teammates had on the bus rides, and practices.

"I get to stay close to my family, and some of my friends, yeah, some of my friends committed here, but I'm excited to stay close to my family," said Sheldon.

She will begin practicing with the team this spring, and begin playing with them in the fall of 2020.