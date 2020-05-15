Keller Williams hosts Red Day Rally

Every year in May the Keller Williams offices world wide shut down for a day and do something to give back to the community.

This year though they had to think of different ways to still give back while remaining safe.

From 4 to 7 p.m. outside of their offices in Twin Falls, they held a food truck drive through.

People came by and stayed in their cars, all while being able to enjoy a fun meal.

People donated money and items which were then given to Voices Against Violence.

"Voices against violence is a wonderful organization in our area and they need help and support right now and we are here to support them.," said Tiffany Zimmerman, who works at Keller Williams.

Last year they painted the Valley House Homeless Shelter.