Kelley's Canyon Orchard now designated a Century Farm

Where the peaches are fresh, and the tomatoes are ripe, Kelley’s Canyon Orchard in Filer has now been designated a Century Farm.

The Century Farm designation is given to farms who have been owned by the same family on the same land for 100 straight years, a unique honor.

“We were established with the Carey Act in 1908 by our great grandfather John Gourley," Robin Kelley, co-owner of the farm said.

"I am a fourth generation orchard kid."

For the Kelley sisters, this is where they grew up, this is their home.

“We had the pleasure, had the good fortune to grow up here, and play in the river, run up and down the driveway," Gretchen Kelley Bietz, co-owner of the farm said. "We both started selling fruit, about the time we could start counting change."

They hope that it will continue to be their home for the next hundred years.

"The last hundred years have been wonderful, and of course I hope that we will endure the next 100 years. To be able to trust in our rising generation of those children who come after us to be able to carry on the legacy," Robin Kelley said.

Both Gretchen and Robin say that this would not be possible without the help of everyone who has worked at or visited their orchard since the very beginning.

"Century Farm is also a way for us to recognize all the contributions of family friends and our customers we are only able to be here through the support of the community," Robin Kelley said.

There are only 400 farms or ranches in the state of Idaho that have this designation, so it's very unique. I'm not sure how many orchards, but I would venture to guess maybe a couple at the most so this is very unique and very special," Celia Gould said.

Gretchen Kelley Bietz said that her daughter understands the importance of the farm now as well.

"My daughter was working in the fruit stand five years ago when she was just 14. She welcomed this couple who was pretty clearly elderly, and they walked in and said they had been picking cherries here since my great grandfather owned it. She got very emotional, and she let them pull into the orchard with their walkers beside their car. When I came down to visit her later she said Mom I totally get it now. I understand. Now, she wants to spend her time here," Gretchen said.

Kelley's Canyon Orchard is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.