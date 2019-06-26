Ketchum looks at fire bond measure for November ballot

On Tuesday, two informational open houses were held to give Ketchum residents a first look at a proposed new fire station the city is working on, which is estimated to cost $10.7 million.

Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw along with city officials were present at both open houses held at City Hall to answer residents' concerns or questions they had about the new fire station.

Their plan is to build a partial two-story building next to the YMCA Center. City officials say the current building is outdated and doesn't meet code standards. The current station is located in a place where traffic can delay response time and the facility is too small to meet the needs of firefighters.

"In total we have a fire station here that is just over 6,000 square feet," Bradshaw said. "We're going to a new fire station that it'll be 14,500 square feet. In that we have four bays to take all the apparatus, fire engines and the ladder trucks."

The features will also include living headquarters for the firefighters. Grant Gager is the city's Director of Finance and Internal Service and said this isn't the first time the city had tried to built a new fire station. In 2016, voters rejected $23 million bond for a new fire station along with other facilities.

"We've spend the last several years looking at what our needs are and coming up with a station design and plan that addresses those needs," Gager said. "But also make sense to taxpayers."

In the next few months City Council will work on a fire bond measure to have it for the Nov. 5 election. They're hoping to have the final ballot language in September to make the deadline.

Future open houses will be set in the near future to provide more information on the proposed fire station, Bradshaw said.

"I think it's very good for the town, it's good for the public safety," Bradshaw said.

Ketchum resident Liz Keegan attended the open house and believes the features will support the firefighters.

"A meeting facility for a firefighters, four bays for the equipment, decent sleeping quarters for the firefighters since they're own at least 24 hours at a time and then the cost of over a 25-year period, I don't believe would be burdensome to a Ketchum homeowner," Keegan said.