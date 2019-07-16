Ketchum man adds to Gooding boy's Make-A-Wish gift

A Wood River Valley resident is adding an extra gift to a Gooding boy's Make-A-Wish gift after KMVT shared a story about his room decorated in Seattle Seahawks decor from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

KMVT previously reported 13-year-old Moi Villanueva was born with spina bifida, a surgery performed in February 2017 left him paralyzed according to his mother Kimberly Cervantes.

Ike Isaacson reached out to KMVT about how he could get a hold of the family and wanted to sponsor a trip for Moi, his mother and cousin to Seattle to watch a Seattle Seahawks game.

"I grew up in Seattle," Isaacson said. "All the love that was bestow upon him by Make-A-Wish, I just thought what the heck. I'm going to see if I can make this work for him."

Moi's mother was overwhelmed with happiness. She said this will be the first time Moi will be traveling out of the state of Idaho. Moi thanked Isaacson for the the opportunity.

Isaacson said he hopes the family will enjoy the trip.

"It's just my desire they have a really cool family event together," he said. "It's something he won't forget soon I hope."