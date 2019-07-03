Ketchum woman in intensive care after being ejected from car during crash

A Ketchum woman is in intensive care after being ejected from her car following a crash while attempting to turn onto the US Highway 75, north of Hailey.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said at about 2:47 p.m. on Tuesday deputies and personnel with the Wood River and Rescue and Ketchum Fire Department responded to the intersection of Ohio Gulch and U.S. Highway 75. All lanes of the highway were blocked.

According to a news release, witnesses told investigators Aurelia Sproule, 63, of Ketchum, attempted to turn left onto Highway 75 to head south, when she pulled into the northbound land of travel and was struck on the driver’s side by Lindy R. Brewer, 68, of Hailey.

The collision caused Sproule’s car to rotate. Sproule did not wear a seat belt and was ejected from her car. Both drivers were taken to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center. Sproule was then taken to Saint Alphonsus hospital in Boise.

Brewer wore a seat belt and was treated and released with minor injuries. Highway 75 was closed and had reduced lanes of travel for approximately one hour and 15 minutes. The crash remains under investigation.

“I would like to remind everyone to please drive safely and use caution on our roadways. This is a busy weekend for our community with high traffic volume,” said Sheriff Steve Harkins in the news release. “Drive with patience, without distraction, wear your seatbelts, and obey all traffic laws. Let’s keep this weekend a safe and uneventful one for our first responders.”