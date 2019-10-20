Kiddie Day at The Haunted Swamp

The weather didn't stop a great event Saturday at The Haunted Swamp.

It was Kiddie Day, and so many people came out and enjoyed some Halloween fun.

What was once The Haunted Forest up at Magic Mountain has moved down to Twin Falls. Kids came dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes and was able to trick or treat and pick up some tasty goodies for the whole family.

It was the perfect day for the kids to come out and enjoy some games, food, and live entertainment, while not getting too spooked in the process.

"It's a just a time where the kids can walk through the swamp and kind of see it without jump scares, the kids, we put non-scary costumes on the kids, or on our actors, and so that's how we started it," says, Suzette Miller, head witch of The Haunted Swamp.

In addition to all of the fun, Kiddie Day was also a fundraiser for Magic Mountain Ski Patrol and ski school instructors, and will help pay for equipment, coats and training.