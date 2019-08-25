Kids Fest highlights importance of healthy habits

The Seventh Annual Kids Fest brought families out to the College of Southern Idaho to take part in food, games, and fun Saturday.

The event put on by KMVT and St. Luke’s Magic Valley is all about promoting healthy habits starting at a young age.

While kids were able to take part in activities such as bounce houses, corn hole, and even a hula hoop contest, vendors from around the valley set up booths, such as Smiles4Kids, Cap Ed Credit Union, and Subaru of Twin Falls. They all had booths for parents and kids to learn about health and smart habits.

Dianna Zunino, a dietitian with St. Luke’s, explained why it’s important for kids to start these habits early.

“The sooner we can get used to healthy habits and make a nice healthy lifestyle, the more we'll take that on with us to adulthood. So really focusing on activities, nice healthy diet, anything like that to really get our kids set off on the right foot,” Zunino stated.

Some of those healthy things they had included a superhero family fun run, walk and roll, Zumba with an instructor from the YMCA, and even some yoga time.

The Superhero Family fun run ended up raising more than $522 for St. Luke’s children’s programs and had 173 people take part.