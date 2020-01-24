Kids finding refuge in dance

The mission of a local dance studio is "to inspire and encourage students to discover brilliance within themselves."

In this week's 2 Strong 4 Bullies, we discuss how the art form of dance acts as an outlet to express freedom without judgement.

"Dance is a way people can escape."

"I get to be free and open."

"You can have your own personality and add anything you want."

On any given Thursday, you'll find these motivated young performers at Ovation Dance.

"It was just a thing my mom saw on Facebook and asked if we wanted to join," explained Ian O'Neil.

O'Neil started dancing several years ago after moving from Winnemucca, Nevada to Twin Falls.

The move provided a fresh start and a relief from being bullied.

'Dancing really helped me through all the emotions," O'Neil said.

He channeled his experience with bullying into providing resources for other kids his age.

"Then with Robert Stuart I was involved with the promotion of anti-bullying week."

O'Neil isn't the only boy taking dance classes at Ovation.

Ovation director Kiah Carpenter exclaimed, "it's nice to see a generation of boys being themselves not afraid, wanting to tap into emotions, and wanting to tap into performance or character."

"I used to go to dance at a different studio and there wasn't many boys and then here, they're more flexible on their back and stuff," added Hazel Straub.

Instructors try to establish the studio as a safe place.

"I think Ovation Dance is different than other dance studios because we are really inclusive of any kind of student," Carpenter explained.

Which is something seventh grader Misheala Shetler wants in her life.

"Every time I feel sad or stressed, dancing really helps me because I can get out every emotion that I feel," Shetler said.

125 students are participating in the spring session at Ovation.