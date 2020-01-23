Rupert boxing gym teaches children more than just boxing

In Rupert, children are learning confidence, teamwork and hard work all while boxing at Fighter's Chance gym.

“We started this program after going through a couple of other boxing gyms that we did, because we wanted to bring in more kids,” said Storm Pawson, one of the coaches at the gym. “We wanted to give the kids of our community an opportunity to train for free, and give them that resource to go through their troubles, and have a team.”

The gym was founded to give kids who can't afford it, the chance to learn how to box.

“It’s usually the kids that can't afford it that need it the most,” said Dakota Pawson, a boxer himself.

Funded solely by grants and donations, the gym not only wants to teach kids how to box, but to help keep them out of trouble.

“I think they got a lot of self-discipline out of it, it's something to do so they aren't bored, it keeps them out of trouble, and a lot of them get friends,” said Anthony Tamayl, another coach at the gym.

All of the coaches are former or current boxers themselves, so they know firsthand how valuable it can be.

“If you are coachable in life if you can, if you are easy to coach, it makes a lot of other things easy for you, they kind of learn just that respect aspect, and learning that team trust and bond,” said Storm Pawson.

It is for children ages 8-18 in the Mini-Cassia area, and they train at the gym on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Right now, they have a waiting list for more children to join the gym.

The gym is located at 521 F Street in Rupert.