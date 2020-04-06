Kids leave hospital after eating THC candy from donation

Two Utah children have been released from the hospital after ingesting THC-infused candy that was in donated bags of food.

Police said Monday the kids are expected to make a full recovery after eating the candy containing the main psychoactive component in marijuana that was packaged like Nerds ropes, distinguishable only by the word "medicated" above the candy logo.

KUTV reports dozens of families picked up the bags filled with several items Friday at a Baptist church in Roy, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.

The incident is under investigation.