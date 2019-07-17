Kimberly-Hansen Police K-9 gets second POST certification

A K-9 and his handler that's been training for a while just earned their second POST certification in the Magic Valley.

KMVT reported about Riggs when he was first getting trained in April 2018 when he was just 7 months old. The duo received their narcotic detection certification in August.

"We waited for a little maturity, because he’s not even 2 years old yet. Once he got into a little mature state in his life, we started with tracking human odor and he picked that up really quickly," said Sgt. Alex Arrington, Riggs' handler.

They just recently received their POST certification as a patrol team as well.

"More in criminal apprehension, criminal tracking, stuff like that, building searches," he explained of the patrol certification.

It took about 400 hours of training in total for the two credentials.

"K-9 work is one of those things that isn't a great money maker," he said. "A lot of times it's a place you put money and don't see it return, but the services the K-9 provides in drug seizures and apprehending criminals, things like that, helping save other officers' lives, it's something you can't put a price on and even if it happens once, it's more than worth it."

Arrington said Riggs has been deployed more than 150 times.

"He’s helped us seize about $5,000 in cash, two vehicles, we’ve gotten about 2.5 to 3 pounds of marijuana," he said. "A quarter of a pound of methamphetamine. We’ve gotten cocaine, acid, LSD, mushrooms, lots of drugs off the street."

While Riggs was in training for months, Arrington said Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and Twin Falls Police K-9s would help out when they were in need.

Arrington said they are willing to go around to schools and community events as Riggs is a good dog knowing when to work and when to play with kids.