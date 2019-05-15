Kimberly-Hansen Police catch vandals

By  | 
Posted:

KIMBERLY-HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Kimberly and Hansen were hit with a wave of property damage recently and the police chief said they caught the people behind it.

In April, the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department found a damaged water fountain at the Kimberly City Park. They said the cost to replace that was about $3,500.

Then, just a little more than a week ago, the community was hit with graffiti at parks and businesses.

Police Chief Jeff Perry said they have charged a juvenile for destroying the fountain.

They also sent charge recommendations to the prosecutors office for two other juveniles in relation to the graffiti.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus