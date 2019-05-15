Kimberly-Hansen Police catch vandals

Kimberly and Hansen were hit with a wave of property damage recently and the police chief said they caught the people behind it.

In April, the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department found a damaged water fountain at the Kimberly City Park. They said the cost to replace that was about $3,500.

Then, just a little more than a week ago, the community was hit with graffiti at parks and businesses.

Police Chief Jeff Perry said they have charged a juvenile for destroying the fountain.

They also sent charge recommendations to the prosecutors office for two other juveniles in relation to the graffiti.