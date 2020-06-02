Kimberly-Hansen Police investigate murder-suicide involving 5-year-old boy

The Kimberly-Hansen Police Department is investigation a suspected murder-suicide that occurred over the Memorial Day Weekend.

Police Chief Jeff Perry said on Sunday, May 24 at 1:30 a.m. police were called to the 200 block of Center Street East in Kimberly. The boyfriend was concerned about his girlfriend and went to check on her. He called 911 after finding the woman and her child.

Police said the woman and her 5-year-old son each died of a single gunshot wound. Police are investigating it as a homicide-suicide. Police believe the mother shot the boy, then herself.

Due to the sensitivity of the situation, police are not releasing names at this time. Police have some family has been notified but are working to notify other family members.

Perry said they hope to have the case wrapped up by week’s end. He said investigators have been “working every day straight” to wrap up this case for the family.

They are waiting on some analysis from phone data and have conducted eight different interviews. They are also waiting on a toxicology report from the coroner’s office.

Perry believes this is an isolated incident and they are not looking for any at-large suspect. He said there is no danger to the public.