Kimberly-Hansen Police looking for vandal

The Kimberly-Hansen Police Department is looking for information in a vandalism that happened at the park.

On their Facebook page, they said a damaged water fountain was discovered at the Kimberly City Park.

The cost to replace the water fountain is $3,500, they said.

Officials believe that it happened sometime during spring break.

If anyone has information or saw something, please contact the police department at 208-423-4153.

The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office said you can also leave a web tip at 343COPS.com or call 208-343-2677.