Kimberly High head cheerleading coach nominated for award

The Kimberly head cheerleading coach is one of 20 coaches nationwide, to be nominated for the Varsity Brands Coach of the year.

Reylene Abbott has been in cheer- for almost her whole life and enjoys the sport.

Abbott had to be nominated by the community around her, including the City of Kimberly and the girls on the team.

She says that she loves to coach the girls because it's hard work and is thrilled to see them succeed.

The awards will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network from Walt Disney World and when asked who she is going to bring, she didn't even have to think twice.

"I'm going to take my mom. About 20 years ago she was the one who actually forced me to try out for cheerleading she was like you are going to go you are going to love it, and so I've been in cheerleading since I was 5 years old so it's only right that I take her," said Abbott.

The girls have more reasons to cheer about, as the boys basketball team won 81-36, advancing to Tuesday's semi-final at the College of Southern Idaho, starting at 8 p.m.

Then girls state basketball starts Thursday in Middleton.