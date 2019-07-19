Kimberly Police talk legal consequences for underage vaping

Kimberly-Hansen Police Department posted pictures of a couple dozen vape devices they confiscated from students during March-May.

KMVT decided to talk to them about the legal consequences for underage students caught vaping.

The first thing to be aware of is that the legal age to vape or use e-cigarettes is 18.

This means that legally it is a controlled substance for anyone under 18 according to police officer and school resource officer Shane Saufley with the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department.

Saufley explained what the consequences are.

“It's an infraction, and the penalty is $74," he said. "Also if you try to sell or distribute a vape or an e-cig, their first violation is $74, so it's an infraction, and the second and subsequent violations are considered misdemeanors."

And when it comes to vaping on school property, the consequences vary depending on the district. For example, the Kimberly School District's measures include suspension and possible expulsion according to their website.

And with devices looking like everyday things, it all comes down to parents being aware Saufley said.

“The internet is a great resource that they can look those things up, also the can always call the local police department and have them check it out, see exactly what it is, or if somebody does, if they know a friend or close family member that knows a little more about it, they can definitely contact them,” Saufley explained.