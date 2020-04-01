Kimberly School District offers Grab-and-Go meals

The Kimberly School District is working to ensure no student goes hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students will be offered free breakfast and lunch. (MGN)

Students 18 and under can pick up a Grab-and-Go breakfast and lunch weekdays, from 11-2. They'll be distributed at both Kimberly and Stricker Elementary schools.

For those that can't travel, they can utilize the bus service for delivery, but the school district reminds parents this must be out of necessity, not convenience.

If you are interested in the delivery service, send an email to foodprogram@kimberly.edu.