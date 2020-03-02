Kimberly School District seeks to pass supplemental levy

The Kimberly School District is working to pass a supplemental levy in the upcoming March 10th election.

Currently, the school district is utilizing a supplemental levy and an emergency levy, but both of those will expire in July.

So, the school district is trying to pass this supplemental levy that will take the place of those.

They held an open house Monday, where they spoke about how the city is growing, and the school district is as well.

If the levy was passed, they would use it to hire two new teachers and buy other supplies the district needs.

"I think we are doing a really good job with what we are spending, we are getting a lot of bank for our buck, we have high test scores we have high graduation rates, but there is only so much we can cut, like Luke Schroeder) says we are a small district, we don't have many businesses in town," said Danae Klimes, a spokesperson for the supplemental levy.

If you need more information, you can contact the Kimberly School Dstrict at https://www.kimberly.edu/.