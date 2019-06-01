Kimberly family finds silver lining after Laundry Day fire

While Thursday’s fire at a laundromat on Blue Lakes in Twin Falls didn't hurt anyone, people were still affected.

KMVT was reached out to by a Kimberly woman, who lost 12 loads of laundry in the fire at Laundry Day.

Amanda Hanson told us her four kids and two step kids had gone to get their laundry done, since their dryer is broken.

After they switched over their loads, they went to the car wash, and when they came back, the fire department was already on scene.

Hanson said there was one unspoken hero who made their bad day into a positive experience, the owner of MOD pizza.

"She ended up handing me a couple of coupons, and then she found out I had the kiddos with me, and so she handed me a couple more. And I was like well thank you, and she was like, I know it's not really a lot, but we're neighbors, we got to, you know do the right thing," Hanson explained.

Hanson said they then went to MOD, where another employee comped the rest of the meal as well.

Hanson also told us that while they did lose a lot of clothes, it could have been worse, had they been in side when the fire started.