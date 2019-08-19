Kimberly woman faces DUI following Saturday night crash

A Kimberly woman is facing charges of aggravated DUI and carrying a concealed weapon under the influence following a crash in Twin Falls this weekend.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, police say Tera Cook was involved in a vehicle crash on Pole Line Road and suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

An officer on the scene conducted a field sobriety test and took breath samples of Cook, who blew a .098.

She admitted to police to drinking a glass and a half of wine before driving.

Passengers in the other vehicle suffered injuries ranging from a broken arm to a fractured skull and possible trauma to the spine.

One of them was later flown to a hospital in Boise.

Cook also told police she had a handgun in the center console of her vehicle.

Her preliminary hearing is set for August 30th at 8:15 a.m