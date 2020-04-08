Kindergarten teacher describes what it is like to teach from home

As students continue to learn from home, many teachers are adjusting to educating them from home.

KMVT spoke with Jodi Bridges, A kindergarten teacher at the College of Southern Idaho Kindergarten lab. Who told KMVT what it is like to educate 5 and 6 year olds remotely.

Something that Bridges expected to be a challenge was getting her students to pay attention and learn through group video chats online.

To her surprise, she said it's actually fairly easy. Her students are very engaged while online and love seeing each other. The teachers have also created a private Facebook page for parents to join where the teachers can post lessons for the day.

"You know, this was all so sudden," Bridges said. "It was one day we are in school, and now we are not, and everyone thought we had more time. So it's really great to continue that relationship, and that community, even for the kids, they are always smiling all the time."

Bridges also offered some advise for parents struggling to handle this transition. One of the best things parents can do is to have a routine, so that their child feels safe and understands what is going to happen next.