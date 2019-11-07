Kindness Club donates supplies to Bickel Elementary.

The students in Rock Creek Elementary’s Kindness Club began their first service project of the year. They are going to pay it forward to Bickel Elementary School.

Each year the principal at Bickel asks parents and members of the community for donations for the school, but they rarely receive enough supplies for their student body. Bickel was in need of tissues, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer. The Kindness Club asked for donations to assist students and staff at Bickel, and were able to donate the supplies on Friday.

"Unfortunately we don't get a lot of the donations, the wipes and tissues," says Kate Milligan, mentor at Bickel Elementary. "And teachers have to pay for that out of their own pockets so any community support that we can get here at Bickel, we are grateful for."

The Kindness Club was able to deliver over 10 large boxes of items to Bickel school. Their next projects will be to decorate for Rock Creek's Annual Thanksgiving Feast as well as collecting toys for Toys for Tots through Thanksgiving.