Kohl's opens in Twin Falls; some stores waiting for corporate OK to return to work

The Magic Valley Mall is starting to re-open again, with Kohl's opening Monday for the first time. (Source: KMVT/KSVT)

Kohl's had planned a grand opening for late March, but that had to be pushed back because of the virus.

But now they are open with a few restrictions. The hours are 11 a.m. to 7

p.m. and the store has designated traffic patterns throughout.

Many other shops are opening up as well, but some aren't able to just yet.

A number of the stores have corporate offices in states that are still in lock-down, meaning even though the store is in Idaho, because corporate offices aren't able to process the paperwork, the stores can't open.

"While Idaho has determined that nonessential business can open, many states are still locked down," said Brent White, the regional manager of the Woodbury Corporation Idaho. "So if you are employed by a company that is still locked down, or you were employed, you can't come back to work until they re-employ you. So those companies that are in states still locked down are really at the subject of the government in those states."

White said that everyone at the mall is thinking of all the people who aren't able to work right now, and they are looking forward to everyone going back to work.