Kyle Petty charity ride makes a stop in Bliss for 25th anniversary road trip

Since 1995 more than 12 million motorcycle miles have been logged for former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, an effort to raise money for children with chronic or other illnesses to have an opportunity of a camping experience.

This year the charity ride celebrates its 25th anniversary. The motorcycle group started in Seattle on May 3 and made a stop at the Stinker Bliss Country Store on Saturday.

The charity ride's communication specialist Ginny Talley said riders will be taking a nine day journey traveling through eleven states and completing the ride at Key Largo, Florida.

Petty said he's grateful for the riders that have participated year after year.

"Then we said, we'll do 10 and the next thing you know it was 15, 20 and now 25," said Petty. "I don't know when this thing will stop, or it will ever stop. It's just been pretty cool and the riders you see coming in here, lot of these people have been on it, five, 10, 15 years. We got 10 people that have been on it all 25 years."

Petty said the money pay for families to send their kids to Victory Junction, a camping program for children that are going through a physical or medical disability.

"We see multiple disease groups," Petty said. "It's pretty cool, there's been 30,000 kids that have gone to camp and this ride has been responsible of paying for about 8,000 of those kids."

Scott and Lynn Grant from Fort Myers, Florida have participated for the last four years. They have an 18-year-old daughter who was involved in a car accident at age of 6 and left her severely disabled.

Grant said Victory Junction provided positive and support experience for their daughter.

"At camp she was just a regular person, everybody that's there treats her like a normal child, she gets to do the archery, she gets to do the swimming. It's incredible," Grant said.

Former NFL player Herschel Walker said he's been part of the ride for the last 15 years and said what a better way to combine the love of riding and giving back to the community to support the children.

"These are kids that may have been around their parents 24/7, never been away from their parents. When they go to Victory Junction, there parents can drop them off and kids have a great time," Herschel said. "The kids have a smile on their face and I think that's more worth than anything."

In 2018, the ride raised about $1.3 million and send 100 children to Victory Junction at no cost to the families.