Labor Department proposes changes to H-2A program

Interested persons are invited to submit written comments on a proposal from the U.S. Department of Labor to amend current regulations regarding the H-2A temporary agricultural labor certification program.

The H-2A nonimmigrant worker program allows agriculture producers the ability to hire foreign workers on a temporary basis, as long they're able to prove there's not enough domestic labor able to be hired.

It also requires that the "employment of aliens in such labor or services will not adversely affect the wages and working conditions of workers in the United States similarly employed."

The proposal from the Labor Department is stated as intending to modernize the H-2A program and eliminate inefficiencies.

