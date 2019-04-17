Landslide keeps part of Highway 55 closed

An 18-mile stretch of Highway 55 remains closed Wednesday morning because of an "active" landslide.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the closure extends from Garden Valley Road near Banks to Smiths Ferry Drive in Smiths Ferry (about 14 miles south of Cascade).

The landslide fell on Idaho Highway 55 Tuesday morning near Smiths Ferry, blocking the highway. An initial survey estimated nearly 15 feet of rock, mud, and debris is covering the road.

Twelve ITD trucks operating with a front-end loader and an excavator worked to clear debris Tuesday morning until sundown, said Jake Melder ITD spokesman.

Because the landslide is still considered active, safety of the work crews is top priority, he said.

"We will work with the same level of activity today," Melder said.

The hope is to have one lane open this afternoon sometime, he said, encouraging motorists to check the status via 511.